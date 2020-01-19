Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 964,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Research analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,019,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,744,558 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 492,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $78,327,000 after buying an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

