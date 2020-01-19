Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 72,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.55 million, a PE ratio of -84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.