FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 943,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 11,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.