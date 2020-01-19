Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) dropped 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 1,097,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,706,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

FLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $253.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

