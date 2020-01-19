Fivebalance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 113% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $81,906.00 and $2.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded 288.2% higher against the dollar. One Fivebalance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 tokens. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

Fivebalance Token Trading

Fivebalance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

