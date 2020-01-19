Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives $6.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several research firms recently commented on FIT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 5,413,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

