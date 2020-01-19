FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FE opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 151.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

