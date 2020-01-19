First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Receives C$14.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,090. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.35. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

