First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $40.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.70 million. First Defiance Financial posted sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $269.60 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $276.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 74,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.