First Analysis Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $68.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective hoisted by First Analysis from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

SPSC opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

