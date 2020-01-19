Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $24.84 million and $8.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including BitAsset, HitBTC, KuCoin and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.05716840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,155,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Hotbit, Coinsuper, BitMax, BiKi, MXC, Coinall, WazirX, BitAsset, Bitrabbit, Korbit, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Dcoin and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.