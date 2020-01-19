FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,112.00

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,112 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.29), with a volume of 100061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Separately, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 845.67.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.