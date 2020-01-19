F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.87.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 524,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $2,994,702. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 414.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.