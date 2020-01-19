Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.88

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.88 and last traded at $72.07, with a volume of 156598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Exponent alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,411 shares of company stock worth $5,799,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 15.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.