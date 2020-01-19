Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Trading Down 5.6%

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.46 and last traded at $76.82, 3,272,076 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 1,152,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

