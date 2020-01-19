EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

OTCMKTS EVRZF remained flat at $$5.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

