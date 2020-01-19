Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.