Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
