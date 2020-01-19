EverGreenCoin (EGC) Market Cap Hits $309,191.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $309,191.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.01195955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052201 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217456 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073898 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,154,362 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.