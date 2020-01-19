EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDRY. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

EDRY remained flat at $$6.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.92. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

