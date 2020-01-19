Eternity Price Tops $0.0022 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Eternity has a market cap of $16,044.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eternity has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,406,115 coins. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org . Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

