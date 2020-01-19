Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,714.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, LATOKEN, IDEX and Escodex. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $967,291.00 and approximately $76,714.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.04 or 0.05718739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Coinlim, Escodex, IDEX, LATOKEN and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

