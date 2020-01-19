Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 219,781 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 71,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In other Envela news, Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 23,739 shares of company stock worth $34,679 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Envela at the end of the most recent quarter.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

