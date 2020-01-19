Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entravision Communication’s earnings. Entravision Communication reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entravision Communication will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entravision Communication.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 228,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 148,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 11,916 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $30,862.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 187,953 shares of company stock valued at $333,877. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,469,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 198,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,762,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

