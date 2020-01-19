Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 52,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $126.31 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

