Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €15.20 ($17.67) on Wednesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.23.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

