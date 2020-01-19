Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,184,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,657 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.81.

WATT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone purchased 21,580 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $206,397 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Energous by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

