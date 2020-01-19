Elysium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

