Elliot Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $3,701.00 and $7.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,037,746 coins and its circulating supply is 26,423,043 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

