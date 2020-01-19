Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $456,766.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00654093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,238,352 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

