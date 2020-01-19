EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $12.16. EDP Renovaveis shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on EDP Renovaveis in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

