Edge Price Tops $0.0340 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Edge has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $17,930.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.