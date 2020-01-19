EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $534,490.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051382 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,685.51 or 1.00434488 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00046263 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

