Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECHO. Cowen cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.
Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
