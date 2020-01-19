Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECHO. Cowen cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

