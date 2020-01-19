Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

ECHO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

