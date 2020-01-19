Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.
ECHO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95.
In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
