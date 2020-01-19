eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

