Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,486 shares of company stock worth $1,234,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,330. The company has a market cap of $814.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.