DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 92.8% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $134,806.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00038517 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00331192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002272 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008076 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOW is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

