Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 412.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 379,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. Domo has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

