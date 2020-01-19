Dogecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $102.71 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $291.97 million and approximately $102.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00654607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007900 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,963,805,610 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Koineks, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Bits Blockchain, Exmo, Livecoin, Coinsquare, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Graviex, CoinFalcon, CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Indodax, C-CEX, Tidex, BCEX, Cryptomate, Kraken, QBTC, FreiExchange, Bleutrade, HitBTC, cfinex, Ovis, Bittrex, Robinhood, Cryptohub, Exrates, Crex24, Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, C-Patex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

