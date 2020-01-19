Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NYSE DPLO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

