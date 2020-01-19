Dinastycoin (DCY) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $529,040.00 and $61.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

