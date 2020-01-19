DIMCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $339.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $91,669.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.02816040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00199470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00133534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.