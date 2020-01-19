DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Up 32% Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.69 or 0.00308410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, BigONE and Gate.io. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $53.39 million and $1.15 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx, Bitbns, Radar Relay and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

