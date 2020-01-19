Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.42 or 0.00582285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $179,092.00 and $7.99 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.03017232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00197435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

