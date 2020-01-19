Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34. Diageo has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide.

