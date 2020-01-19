DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Shares of DXCM traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.79. 526,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total value of $233,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,136 shares of company stock worth $10,638,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 120.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

