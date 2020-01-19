Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,329 ($30.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,171.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,112.38. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

