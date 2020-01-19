Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 933.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 327,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.