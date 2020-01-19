CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $6,755.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.02765060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00199436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00132968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 85,170,300 coins and its circulating supply is 81,170,300 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

