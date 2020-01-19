Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $165.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

CW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of CW stock opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

